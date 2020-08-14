People in parts of West Yorkshire face a third week banned from meeting others in their homes or gardens as the latest evidence shows no decrease in the number of coronavirus cases, according to the Department of Health.

Households in Bradford, Calderdale and Kirklees cannot mix indoors, unless they are in a support bubble and restrictions remain in place on numbers meeting outside.

While venues including casinos, bowling alleys and conference halls across the rest of the Calendar region prepare to reopen on Saturday, such buildings will not be allowed to reopen in the parts of West Yorkshire affected by the local restrictions.

The department said the latest evidence does not show a decrease in the number of cases per 100,000 people in those areas and Health Secretary Matt Hancock had, alongside local leaders, agreed that the rules should stay in place.

We will review the measures again next week as part of our ongoing surveillance and monitoring of the latest data. It is essential we all remain vigilant, and I urge everyone in these areas to continue to follow the rules - wash your hands regularly, follow social distancing, get yourself a free test as soon as you get any symptoms, and isolate if NHS Test and Trace tells you to.

Current restrictions allow people to meet others in groups of up to six individuals, or two households in outdoor public places.

Indoor swimming pools, gyms and other leisure facilities will continue to remain closed in Bradford.

Venues and settings that are currently open will remain so, however the additional easements planned nationally for August 15 will not be coming into place in the city.

Newark and Sherwood in Nottinghamshire have been designated "areas of concern" on the watch list of local authority areas with higher-than-average incidences of the virus.