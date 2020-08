The public is being asked to look out for a missing nine-year-old boy from Lincoln.

Ethan Wright was reported missing earlier today (August 14th).

He's described as 4ft 5ins tall, tanned, with short dark brown hair and believed to be wearing either blue denim shorts or jeans, a burnt orange/red T-shirt, with black and red Sketcher trainers.

Anyone who has seen Ethan, or has any information, is asked to call 101 quoting Incident 368 of today.