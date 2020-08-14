Derbyshire’s police and crime panel has “unanimously” backed the appointment of Rachel Swann as the first female Chief Constable of Derbyshire Constabulary.

Mrs Swann joined the force in February 2018 as deputy Chief Constable from Northamptonshire Police.

Derbyshire’s Police and Crime Panel has unanimously backed the Police and Crime Commissioner's preferred candidate.

Commissioner Hardyal Dhindsa said he was 'absolutely delighted' at the appointment.

The panel agreed that Rachel is an outstanding strategic leader and wholeheartedly endorsed my proposal. I’m absolutely delighted as I believe that she will be an exceptional Chief Constable, totally focussed on keeping our communities safe.

Mrs Swann also expressed her delight at her appointment.