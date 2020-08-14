A motorcyclist who suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision in Rotherham on Sunday has died in hospital. Shortly after 1.45am, a grey Yamaha motorbike was being ridden along Rotherham road away from Parkgate Retail Park.

Around 25 metres after passing under the railway bridge, the rider is said to have lost control, left the road, and collided head on with a road sign.The 40-year-old suffered serious head and spinal injuries. He was taken to hospital where he died on Wednesday. The man has now been named as Wayne Kershaw, from the Eastwood area of Rotherham.

Mr Kershaw’s family are being supported by specialist officers and have requested privacy at this time. The South Yorkshire Police Serious Collisions Unit are investigating the circumstances leading up to the collision and are appealing for witnesses to contact them. They would also like to hear from anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage from the area prior to collision. It is believed that a second motorcyclist was in the area at the time, anyone with information relating to this bike is urged to contact the police.