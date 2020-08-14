Five year old Thalia-Beau Wright, who has a one in a million heart condition, has had a dream come. The little girl from Scarborough, who is one of the youngest children currently waiting for a heart and lung transplant at Leeds General Infirmary was visited by Basil, the unicorn.

The surprise was organised by Dr Sally Hall, a registrar at Leeds General Infirmary, and Play Specialist Gemma Jackson. Thalia, who has Restrictive Cardiomyopathy, has been in hospital for months fighting Pneumonia and Sepsis as she waits for the life saving operation. Due to Covid-19 she hasn't been able to have any visitors and has been feeling very sad.

NHS staff once again went above and beyond to make her dreams come true. Not only did they track down the mythical creature, but they persuaded him to make a rare appearance outside the hospital doors so that tiny Thalia-Beau could meet him.

Dressed as her favourite character Princess Elsa, Thalia was accompanied by Nannie & Pops Christine and Simon Johnson, as she made her way to the hospital doors for her surprise.

Fear not - her tears are tears of joy. The youngster was overwhelmed by the sight of beautiful Basil with his unicorn horn and rainbow feet.

Nannie Christine said she'd like to thank everyone who's offered them support. Among them, the Children's Heart Surgery Fund, Leeds Cares, and The Sick Children's Trust. But she and all the family would especially like to thank Dr Sally and Play Specialist Gemma for a beautiful experience that the youngster from Scarborough will never forget.

