This week’s second round of testing on players and staff from Hull FC and Salford Red Devils has been completed.

All the Salford Red Devils players and staff have tested negative for the second time this week. The club have already announced two further rounds of testing next week.

A total of nine Hull FC players and three staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 - the remainder of the club’s players, coaches and backroom staff have returned negative results for a second time.

Seven of the players who have tested positive featured in Hull FC’s match day 17 against Salford Red Devils.

Hull FC continue to work closely with the Rugby Football League and Public Health England. Both the club and Rugby League Cares are providing welfare support to the players and staff affected by Covid-19.

Following the postponement of this weekend’s scheduled Betfred Super League fixture against Castleford Tigers, Hull FC’s Coral Challenge Cup Sixth Round tie against the same opposition which was scheduled for next Saturday, August 22, has also been postponed in-line with Public Health England self-isolation guidelines.