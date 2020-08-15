In York around 30 veterans, families and dignitaries gathered at a social distance by York Minster at the Kohima Memorial in the Dean's Garden for a service led by Canon Michael Smith.

Nationally the Prime Minister read the Exhortation before the silence, which was followed by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flypast over the National Memorial Arboretum.

The Red Arrows, based at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire, due to perform flypasts over Edinburgh, Belfast, Cardiff and London, had to change some routes due to low cloud and challenging weather conditions.

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, based at RAF Coningsby, flew a Lancaster, three Spitfires and a Hurricane over the National Memorial Arboretum.