Abdullah Mota, 20, from Batley, has started a three year 6 month sentence after admitting causing death by dangerous driving.

He was also disqualified from driving for 4 years and 9 months, after Leeds Crown Court heard how Mota was driving at 60 mph in a 40mph zone.

James Edward Cromack, who was a pedestrian at the scene of the accident died after the collision on Dewsbury Road on 23 February 2019.

James’ death is a tragedy for his loving family. He had Cerebral Palsy but refused to let that hold him back in life. He had his life cut short. Likewise Mota is a young man now has time in jail during what should be some of the best years of his life. Speed was a key factor in this tragic case.

In a statement issued through the Force, James’ family said:

“James was not just a Brother, Son or Uncle he was a best friend. James looked upon life as a gift that should be enjoyed.

“Despite the pain and other problems that his disability gave him, James never let it hold him back or get him down.

"James liked sport, he supported Leeds Rhinos and captained the local snooker team. James would always bring positivity and hope, if you were feeling low, he could always lift you up.

“To have had someone so bright and inspirational and then suddenly have them taken away is almost beyond words. Without James there is a hole in our lives, a feeling of emptiness, sorrow, loss and grief. A part of us has gone and our world will be forever a sadder, duller world.

“Despite this, James would have wanted some hope to come of this horror, he donated his organs so others could treasure life like he did.

“We would like to thank the nurses who stopped, treated and stayed with James, it is a comfort to know he was not alone and was being cared for.

"We would also like to thank the police, who did an extensive thorough investigation and have brought us some closure and justice.

"We would also like to thank all of those who came forward with evidence.”