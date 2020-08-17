Two bodies have been found in the search for two brothers from West Yorkshire who went missing at sea off the Fylde coast in Lancashire.

Muhammad Azhar Shabbir, 18, and Ali Athar Shabbir, 16, from Dewsbury, were last seen close to St Annes Pier in Lytham St Annes on Saturday evening.

Their 15-year-old cousin, also from Dewsbury, managed to swim to the shore. The youngster, who was not named, remains in hospital.

A family spokesperson said in a statement:

"Everyone is absolutely devastated by what has happened to Muhammad Azhar and Ali Athar. The boys were extremely well liked and a promising future has tragically been cut short. We strongly urge everyone to respect the family at this extremely difficult time and allow them the necessary time and space to grieve.No further comment will be made."

Police were alerted at 6.55pm after concerns for their safety.

On Sunday police confirmed that HM Coastguard and RNLI colleagues found two bodies just after 3.15pm, about a mile from the pier.

Lancashire Police said:

Whilst they have yet to be formally identified they are believed to be Muhammad and Ali Shabbir. Their family have been notified and are continuing to be supported by a specially trained officer. Our thoughts and condolences remain with them at this incredibly distressing time.

Coastguard rescue teams from Lytham and Fleetwood and the coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Caernarfon had been part of the operation.

They were joined by RNLI lifeboats from Lytham St Annes and Blackpool, independent rescue service Southport Lifeboat, together with Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service.