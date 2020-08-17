Sally Godwin, aged 29, was sentenced to six years at Hull Crown Court for the manslaughter of her partner Ronald Portz.

Earlier this year in April 2020, she pleaded guilty to manslaughter of Ronald Portz. She was remanded in custody for sentencing at a later date.

Apart from a brief period, the couple had been together since their early teens.

For the past decade or more Sally Godwin had been suffering domestic abuse at the hands of her partner.

He would bite and hit her and the assaults had culminated most recently in a broken cheekbone.

The couple would both drink, sometimes to excess, and also take drugs. The court heard that there were frequent fights and arguments when they were under the influence.

On the night of 9 November 2019, during the course of an argument over the whereabouts of some crack cocaine, Sally Godwin fatally stabbed Ronald Portz with a kitchen knife.

Their two children were present at the house and witnessed parts of the incident.

Emergency services attended the address where Ronald Portz was pronounced deceased.