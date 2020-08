Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died when his car collided with a lorry in a village in Lincolnshire.

At around 6pm yesterday evening (August 16, 2020) police received a call reporting a collision involving a blue Vauxhall Corsa and DAF lorry on the A16, at Pinchbeck, Lincolnshire.

The driver of the car, a 34-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are asking for anyone driving on the A16 around that time who may have dashcam footage to contact them.