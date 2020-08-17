Bradford-based Morrisons plans to be first supermarket to remove plastic carrier bags for life at checkouts.

From today (August 17) the supermarket chain will offer strong paper bags instead of reusable plastic ones. The trial is being rolled out in 8 stores and then the company will review customer feedback and make the decision whether to remove plastic bags across the nation.

The trial follows evidence that customers are still buying plastic 'bags for life', and in some cases they are being used once.

All leading supermarkets are trying to reduce their plastics use - single use 5p carrier bags were removed in 2018.

Morrisons’ chief executive, said:

We believe customers are ready to stop using plastic carrier bags as they want to reduce the amount of plastic they have in their lives and keep it out of the environment. We know that many are taking reusable bags back to store and, if they forget these, we have paper bags that are tough, convenient and a reusable alternative.

The supermarket says that removing standard carrier bags across all Morrisons stores would remove 3,510 tonnes of plastic a year.