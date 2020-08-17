Report by Lisa Adlam

Temperature checks, anti-viral 'fogging' of equipment and one-way systems on climbing frames are among the measures now being used at Yorkshire's soft play centres.

The government announced on Friday that such centres would be allowed to reopen to families at the weekend.

But with a host of social distancing guidelines now dictating how businesses must operate, many are still getting to grips with how to open safely – and for some the future of their premises remains uncertain