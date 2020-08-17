A South Yorkshire MP has called upon the government to support childminders as demand for their service has been reduced in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

John Healey, MP for Wenntworth and Dearne said he is concerned that childminders have been forced to close their businesses, leading to parents struggling for childcare as they head back to work.

Demand for childcare plummeted during lockdown as parents were worried about children catching the virus, were made redundant, placed on furlough or worked from home, which is still the situation for many as restrictions are gradually eased.

Childcare settings were closed to all but vulnerable and key worker children during lockdown and reopened to under fives on June 1.

Mr Healey says most childminders are self-employed but many have not been able to get support from the government's self-employment income support scheme, leaving parents with fewer childcare options.

Ofsted statistics show that even before the pandemic, childcare providers were struggling, with 14,000 fewer childcare providers in March 2020 than in March 2015.

In that time, Rotherham lost 63 childcare providers, while 37 went from Barnsley.

In the Wentworth and Dearne constituency, there are 21 Ofsted registered childminders. Rotherham and Barnsley both have 54.

He has now launched an online survey for childminders in his constituency, which will measure the impact the pandemic has had on their livelihood.

The government is telling people to get back to work and winding up the furlough scheme. But parents can't work without childcare. They're in an impossible position. It's even more difficult without the support of grandparents or other relatives that they would usually have. I want the Government to look at how it can better support childminders.

When responses are in, Mr Healey will compile a report and send it to Gavin Williamson, the Secretary of State for Education.

He will meet with the Minister to discuss and use the report to pursue problems in Parliament, and share share the findings with the national association for childminders.