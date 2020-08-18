Eight members of staff at a city centre bar have now tested positive for coronavirus, it's been revealed.

Truth, which is based on Westgate in Wakefield, reported their first confirmed case of the virus on Friday.

Wakefield Council now says that a further seven employees at the bar, formerly known as Brickworks, have since tested positive for Covid.

However, the venue is still remaining open, having deep cleaned the premises and recruited new staff.

Writing on its Facebook page on Monday night, Truth bar said:

"We can confirm that the Covid-19 outbreak is in the staff group.

"The venue operates as a Covid-19 safe venue and has Covid-19 policies in place.

"All staff have been in self isolation and we have employed new staff to get us over this period. All social distancing guidelines have been met when customers were in the venue over the weeks concerned.

"We are classed as a safe Covid 19 venue and our customers safety has been our number one priority.

"Those that have visited our venue know that you have to remain seated though out your stay, we refuse anyone with a temperate.

"We operate a one way system, strict cleaning routines and sanitizer stations all around our venue."

Wakefield remains classed as an area of concern by the government, meaning its case numbers are being scrutinised closely.

Anna Hartley, the council's director of public health, said: "We are aware eight cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at Truth bar in Wakefield.

"The business is working closely with us, alongside Public Health England, to take swift action to help limit any further potential spread.

"If anyone is concerned or displaying symptoms - of a high temperature, a new, continuous cough or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste - please self-isolate as soon as possible and get a test.

"Anyone deemed a close contact of one of the positive cases will be contacted via the NHS test and trace programme and advised to self-isolate and get tested.

"As more people, particularly younger adults, visit bars, pubs and restaurants, we all need to remember to stay alert and take sensible precautions so we can enjoy ourselves but still help to prevent the spread of this very contagious virus."