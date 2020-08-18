Report by Sarah Clark

The Leeds Black Elders Association has been reaching out to the local community during the easing of lockdown, to check on members wellbeing.

Some have been completely isolated for months and the group has been supporting people by encouraging them to speak about their experiences.

81-year-old Daniel Clarke who is a member of the Leeds Black Elders Association has been recording his thoughts and feelings during the pandemic.

He's one of 50 contributors from the Leeds Black Elders Association taking part in the "Covid Memoirs" project.