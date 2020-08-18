Clubs in our region have discovered their opening fixture of the 2020/21 season following the first round draw of the League Cup.

The stand out fixture is Harrogate Town's draw away to Tranmere Rovers. The Sulphurites will make their debut in the competition following their promotion to League Two.

The first round draw has been regionalised into northern and southern sections. Games have been pencilled in for Saturday 5th September.

Premier League sides will enter the competition in the second round, with those top flight sides competing in Europe not entering until round three.

The full draw for teams in the Calendar region below:

Tranmere Rovers v Harrogate Town

Crewe Alexandra v Lincoln City

Walsall v Sheffield Wednesday

Rochdale v Huddersfield Town

Preston North End v Mansfield Town

Bolton Wanderers v Bradford City

Blackburn Rovers v Doncaster Rovers

Grimsby Town v Morecambe

Scunthorpe United v Port Vale

Sunderland v Hull City

Salford City v Rotherham United