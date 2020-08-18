Morrisons customers will be able to purchase their weekly shopping from Amazon's website for the first time as the two retail giants continue to grow their partnership.

The Bradford-based supermarket chain said it has launched a platform for its products on Amazon, allowing customers to purchase products which will be picked directly from Morrisons stores.

Morrisons had previously launched a same-day online grocery delivery service on its Prime app for customers of the subscription service in major cities across the UK.

Starting in Leeds, Amazon said all customers who use its website will now be able to buy their shopping using the "Morrisons on Amazon" shop on the platform, making the grocery delivery partnership "more accessible" to customers.

Through the partnership, Amazon Prime customers will still be able to receive free same-day deliveries on orders over £40.

Doug Gurr, Amazon UK country manager, said: "The launch of Morrisons on Amazon means increased visibility for Morrisons' incredible service and selection, as well as an even greater choice for our customers."

Morrisons also operates a larger grocery delivery business directly through its own website, which is fulfilled through a distribution deal with Ocado.

It said the expansion with Amazon is also "complementary" to its on-demand delivery service it launched with Deliveroo in April.