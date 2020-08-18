We spoke to Olivia Hullah from Birstall. The 18-year-old, who studied at Heckmondwike Grammar School, told the crowd that she had been rejected by both of her university choices due to her grades being downgraded.

A protest took place at Millennium Square in Leeds today against A-Level result downgrades, as the Government performs a humiliating U-Turn.

It comes after almost 40% of A Level students saw their grades move down from their teacher predicted grades after they were modified using a computer algorithm.

Now, following criticism from students, headteachers and a backlash by Tory MPs, grades will now be based on teachers’ assessments rather than the controversial algorithm devised by regulator Ofqual.

James Fishwick and Martha Storey arranged the protest. The 19-year-olds are both involved in widening participation and educational equality projects at their respective universities. We spoke to Martha earlier today.

There's now also growing pressure on the Government to delay the publication of GCSE results, which have used the same algorithm, until problems with A Levels results have been resolved.

The Department for Education (DfE) has said it is continuing to work with the regulator Ofqual to build as much “fairness into the appeals process as possible” to help what it described as the “most difficult cases”.

“Ofqual continues to consider how to best deliver the appeals process to give schools and pupils the clarity they need,” a DfE spokesman said in a statement issued late on Sunday.