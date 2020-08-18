A new polar bear will be arriving at the award-winning Yorkshire Wildlife Park in the autumn as the park continues its acclaimed animal conservation work.

Hamish, the first polar bear cub born in the UK for 25 years, will be welcomed into the park’s five-strong family at the Project Polar, a twelve-acre network of lakes and reserves, in October.The 2.5-year-old will join Victor, Pixel, Nissan, Nobby and Rasputin at the park at the recommendation of the European Endangered Species Programme to support the campaign to save polar bears from the devastating impact of climate change.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park's head of animals Dr Matt Hartley said the park is delighted to be welcoming Hamish to Project Polar, where he will join the park's five other male bears.

He said: "Yorkshire Wildlife Park participates in the European Endangered Species Programme by housing sub-adult males during the important period of their development prior to becoming breeding males or retired males that are genetically well represented in the carefully managed population.

"Our expansive reserves allow social interaction, play, exploration and behavioural development that is vital for bear wellbeing."

Young polar bears traditionally leave their mothers between the ages of two and three to explore and build their own lives so the timing of the move away from mum Victoria has been scheduled to fit that natural cycle.

Born on December 18 2017, he shares an enclosure with his mother Victoria and is now bigger than her.

Hamish will be missed at the Highland Wildlife Park, south of Inverness, Scotland, whose senior animal keeper Rachel Williams, said: “It has been an incredible two and a half years watching him grow. This is a natural time for Hamish to be moving on and I’m sure Victoria will appreciate some peace and quiet.”

She added: “He has helped to highlight the threats many species face in the wild and the changes we can undertake to really make a difference. Changes in the Arctic climate mean the sea ice that wild polar bears, and other animals, depend on for survival is shrinking and it is predicted this will significantly decrease population numbers over the last 40 years.”