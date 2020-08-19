With GCSE results day tomorrow, City of York Council is reminding young people across the city of the support available at this challenging time.

This year’s results will be based on grades predicted by teachers, as students were unable to take formal examinations because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Councillor Ian Cuthbertson, the council’s Executive Member for Children, Young People and Education, said: “We recognise that results days can be a daunting time for school leavers, and that the unprecedented grading arrangements this year are creating additional challenges for students and their families.

He added:

The important thing to remember is that whatever your results, support and advice is available. Whether you didn’t quite get the results you were after, or you want to change your plans, there are several services across the city which can help you take your next steps.

Support is available for school leavers who are seeking an apprenticeship or employment opportunity, wanting to move into full time education in York or who are concerned about their personal circumstances acting as a barrier to accessing education, employment or training.

People can find support in York from:

Their school - teaching staff will be able to support pupils with their next steps.

Careers Advisers employed by the schools

Admissions teams at York College and Askham Bryan College

City of York Council Learning and Work Advisers - At the Young People’s Service at 30 Clarence Street; pre booked appointment slots are available and advisers can support with searching for vacancies, developing your CV, completing applications and preparing for interviews. Tel: 01904 555400

National Careers Service – for local employment and training opportunities; or call the national help-line 0800 100 900

Council-led ‘York Apprenticeship Hub’ – on Facebook @ York Apprenticeships or email York.apprenticeships@york.gov.uk for local apprenticeship vacancies. There are still around 50 opportunities in the city and many more in Leeds across a range of sectors and job roles and we can sign post you to agencies and training providers.

Advice is also available online through a handy ‘next steps’ factsheet for A Level or GCSE students, which explains many of the options available, including apprenticeships and further learning.

The council is running a live Facebook Q&A on Tuesday 25 August from 5pm-6pm live on facebook: CityofYork.

Support is also available for anyone who is particularly worried about their results and next steps.

York mind offer services to young people, email office@yorkmind.org.uk or call 01904 643364.For young people who prefer online messaging there is Kooth.com.

Kooth is a free, online counselling and emotional wellbeing platform for young people aged 11 to 18 (you can use Kooth until you turn 19 yrs old).

The Kooth website allows young people to gain anonymous access to advice, support and guidance on any issue that is affecting their wellbeing. From friendship or relationship issues, family disagreements or difficult home lives, to concerns around eating, anxiety, stress, depression, self harm, suicidal thoughts etc.