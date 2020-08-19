Leeds United full-back Luke Ayling has been voted the Championship PFA (Professional Footballers' Association) Player of the Year for 2019/20.

Ayling had a fine campaign for the Whites, helping Marcelo Bielsa’s side clinch a return to the Premier League, winning the Championship title by 10 points.

He was congratulated by his club on Twitter:

The 28-year-old made 37 league appearances during the 2019/20 season, helping Leeds keep 18 clean sheets.

He also scored four goals in the campaign, including a volley against Huddersfield Town which was named the club’s Goal of the Season.

Ayling won the PFA Player of the Month Award in both December and February and now picks up his third PFA accolade of the season.

Voted for by football supporters across the globe, Ayling beat off competition from Said Benrahma - Brentford, Eberechi Eze - Queens Park Rangers, Matheus Pereira -West Bromwich Albion, Aleksandar Mitrovic - Fulham and Ollie Watkins - Brentford to win the gong.