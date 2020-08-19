A review of the multibillion-pound plans to repair the Palace of Westminster will not consider Boris Johnson's suggestion of moving Parliament to York while the work is carried out.

The Prime Minister had asked the body responsible for the project to consider a 'possible location outside London' for Parliament to sit while work is carried. But the body said the move will not be considered.

However, Ministers are still considering establishing a Government hub in York, the plan which had prompted Mr Johnson to suggest the city as a possible temporary venue for Parliament.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, sponsor body chief Sarah Johnson and delivery authority head David Goldstone said there are 'constitutional implications' for moving MPs and peers outside London 'which makes this a matter for both Houses to determine rather than for our review'.

"This option will not, therefore, be considered as part of the scope of the strategic review," the letter added.

MPs and peers agreed in 2018 to a plan that would see both Houses move to temporary facilities near the existing site to allow essential repairs and upgrades to be made.

A spokesman for Parliament's restoration and renewal programme said: