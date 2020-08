Around 100 people have protested outside Halifax police station after a man was arrested while appearing to be told by a police officer 'chill out or I'll choke you out'.

West Yorkshire Police said the matter has been referred to the police watchdog after the footage was reviewed "as a matter of urgency".

The officer has been removed from front-line duties.

The 45-second clip shows two male uniformed officers grappling on a pavement with a man wearing shorts and a T-shirt.