Video report by Jon Hill

Yorkshire-based singer Alistair Griffin has embarked on a socially distanced open air tour after being forced to cancel indoor performances due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Griffin, who has had two top 20 singles, and a top 20 album, has been wowing crowds as part of his 'Tour of Social Distance'.

The tour has already seen him swap the stage for the deck of a narrow boat in Skipton and also perform at Runswick Bay.

The former Fame Academy star, who is from Castleton near Whitby, will also perform in fans' gardens and on their doorsteps.