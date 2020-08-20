The body of a newborn baby has been found at a waste recycling site in Bradford.

Police say emergency services attended Bowling Back Lane in Bradford earlier today where the body was found.

They add the baby was wrapped in a pink towel which depicted the island of Fuerteventura in yellow on a purple background. There were various pictures associated with tropical locations on the towel also including fish, sea horses and a palm tree.

Police have issued a picture of a similar towel in the hope of finding the mother, who they say is likely to be from Bradford.

Our main priority is to find the mum of the baby as we are concerned for her wellbeing and want to ensure she gets the appropriate medical care and support. We are urging mum or any friends of mum to call the police on 101 or via 07753 672648 (you can text if you want) quoting log 564. Mum is likely to be from the Bradford area.