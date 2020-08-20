Bus manufacturer Alexander Dennis has launched a consultation on plans to cut 650 jobs following a 'significant fall' in demand for new vehicles in the UK.

The company plans to cut 90 jobs in Scarborough, 200 jobs at its site in Guildford, Surrey, 160 in Falkirk, and 200 in support functions across its bases.

Managing director Paul Davies said:

We have no choice but to implement these tough decisions to protect the company's future health. We remain confident that the situation will improve in time, and we are well placed to take advantage when that happens, but right now we have to adjust to our new economic reality.

Unite's Scottish secretary Pat Rafferty described the announcement as 'devastating', adding the union will not allow the 'savage cuts' to go unopposed.

The company, said the job losses were in response to a significant fall in demand for new buses and coaches in the UK as a result of the coronavirus pandemic