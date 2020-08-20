Blessymol Saji from Firth Park Academy in Sheffield.

GCSE results surge to record high after pupils given predicted grades. More than one in four (25.9%) GCSE entries in England scored one of the three top grades this year, up from just over a fifth (20.7%) last summer, based on teacher assessments.

The results come after an algorithm by exams regulator Ofqual was dumped.

Here are some more reactions from those who, amid the confusion, received their GCSE results this morning:

Harvey Bennett from Havelock Academy in Grimsby:

"I’m really happy with my results, most were what I thought I deserved but I actually did better in History than I expected. I had been really nervous about today, particularly watching on the news all the disappointment many A-level students experienced so I feel very relieved that these were judged on teacher assessments - I think that is much fairer. I now plan to join our new sixth form and study History, English and Film."

Callum and Lauren Roberts from Havelock Academy in Grimsby:

"There had been lot talk over the dinner table about the rollercoaster of emotions over the last few months so we’re really relieved that our results today were based on our teacher assessments - they know us and they can take a number of things into account. We’re quite competitive with each other but we’re happy with how we’ve both done. I’m particularly pleased that I passed French! We both took BTECS too and I was disappointed to find out yesterday that I wouldn’t be finding out what I got in performing arts as that is the one I was most excited about, but I guess I’ll just have to wait a bit longer!"