The executive headteacher of Harrogate Grammar School has slammed the "unfair and inexplicable" downgrading of students' exams results and warned the government U-turn will only create problems in the system for years to come.

Richard Sheriff, who is also chief executive of Red Kite Learning Trust which has 13 schools in Yorkshire, is calling for an urgent review into the government's handling of this year's A-levels and GCSEs which were thrown into chaos after exams were cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The government's decision to give students grades estimated by their teachers, rather than via an algorithm, means that thousands of A-level students in Harrogate may now have the grades to trade up to their first-choice university offers.

But it has prompted concerns over the availability of places, with Mr Sheriff warning it could leave a long-term trail of flaws in the assessment and admissions systems.

He said: "I do not welcome the U-turn because it is the result of a flawed system which has caused huge upset for young people."

"However, in the circumstances, it is the best solution we can hope for and is a huge improvement on the very unfair and inexplicable grading system introduced by Ofqual.

He continued:

We have replaced one set of issues with another and the challenge now is providing access to university because halls of residents and lecture theatres are quickly filling up. The U-turn moves things along the line, but the problem is still going to be there for a long time.

Exams regulator Ofqual first came under fire last week when data showed it had downgraded around 37 per cent of A-level grades in Harrogate.

The government then decided on Monday - four days after A-level results were issued - to revert to teacher assessed grades rather than the algorithm.

Mr Sheriff said the idea of the algorithm was good in principle, but he now wants a review into how it went "so dreadfully wrong".

"It is not just a grade," he said. "It is a young person with a life chance ahead of them.

"And without a doubt this has damaged faith in the system. It will be difficult, but it is possible to restore that confidence.

"We do need to be generous and fair because these results are not the outcome of anyone's plan, they're the outcome of the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is one gross symptom of it and we have to think in the context of where we are now. "

Education bosses at North Yorkshire County Council say they are now working with students to provide advice and information on their next steps.

Stuart Carlton, the council's corporate director of children and young people's services, welcomed the U-turn and said students can now look ahead "with some optimism."

He said: "We know schools in North Yorkshire used rigorous processes in assessing these grades, taking into account mock exam results - as well as non-assessed work such as homework and class work - and went to great lengths to produce fair and accurate results.

"Schools, supported by our education advisers, will continue to provide support to A-level students in need of advice on their university applications."