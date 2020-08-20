Over the last 5 months, a group of voluntary sewers have been working non-stop during the coronavirus pandemic to create scrubs, PPE gowns, hats and other equipment for the NHS.

The Facebook group was originally set up by Maths teacher Fran Taylor, in response to the shortage of medical uniforms at her local NHS trust.

Since the group formed the incredible ladies have created 3200 sets of PPE for hospitals, GP surgeries, care homes and charities around the country.

They have also raised over £35,000 pounds for charity.

But incredibly the ladies behind the aptly-named 'Harrogate Scrubbers' group have never met face to face - until now.

Watch Sarah Clark's report: