Leeds and Sheffield United have found out who they will be playing in the Premier League after the fixtures for the 2020/21 season were revealed.

Leeds United, who will be playing in the top flight for the first time in 16 years, will open their season away to Liverpool FC.

Sheffield United who finished an impressive 9th last season will kick off their second season in the Premier League home to Wolverhampton.

Both games will feature on the opening weekend of September the 12th.

First 5 games - Leeds United:

Sept 12th - Liverpool (A)

Sept 19th - Fulham (H)

Sept 26th -Sheffield United (A)

Oct 3rd - Man City (H)

Oct 17th- Wolves (H)

Key fixtures - Leeds United:

Sept 12th - Liverpool FC (A)

Sept 19th - Fulham (First home game)

Sept 26th - Sheffield United (A)

Oct 3rd - Manchester City (H)

Nov 21st- Arsenal (H)

Dec 19th - Manchester United (A)

Dec 26th - Burnley (H)

Jan 2nd - Tottenham (A)

April 3rd - Sheffield United (H)

April 10th - Manchester City (A)

April 17th - Liverpool (H)

April 24th - Manchester United (H)

May 23rd - West Brom (H) Last game of season

First 5 games - Sheffield United:

Sept 14th - Wolves (H)

Sept 19th - Aston Villa (A)

Sept 26th - Leeds United (H)

Oct 3rd - Arsenal (A)

Oct 17th - Fulham (H)

Key fixtures - Sheffield United:

Sept 14th - Wolverhampton (first home game)

Sept 26th - Leeds Utd (H)

Oct 24th - Liverpool (A)

Dec 15th - Manchester United (H)

Dec 26th - Evertone (H)

Jan 2nd - Crystal Palace (A)