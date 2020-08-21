Clubs in the Championship, League One and Two have found out who they will be playing in the upcoming 2020/21 season after the fixtures were announced today.

It's been a special morning for Harrogate Town as they found out their fixtures for their first ever season in the Football League. They will be away to Southend United on the opening day.

Championship:

Sheffield Wednesday, who start the season on minus 12 points after being found guilty of breaching EFL rules, kick off their season away to Neil Warnock's Cardiff City.

New Huddersfield Town Head Coach Carlos Corberan will host Norwich City, who return to the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League.

After keeping hold of their Championship status on the final day of last season Barnsley will host Luton Town at Oakwell.

Following promotion to the second tier Rotherham United kick off their season away to fellow promoted side Wycombe Wanderers

Opening day fixtures:

Cardiff City v Sheffield Wednesday

Huddersfield Town v Norwich City

Barnsley v Luton Town

Wycombe Rovers v Rotherham Utd

All games will be played on the weekend of September 12th.

Key Fixtures:

Rotherham Utd v Huddersfield Town - October 3rd

Rotherham Utd v Sheffield Wednesday - October 28th

Huddersfield Town v Sheffield Wednesday - December 8th

Sheffield Wednesday v Barnsley - December 12th

Barnsley v Huddersfield Town - December 26th

Rotherham Utd v Barnsley - December 29th

Sheffield Wednesday v Rotherham Utd - March 3rd

Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield Town - March 17th

Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday - March 20th

Huddersfield Town v Rotherham Utd - April 10th

Huddersfield Town v Barnsley - April 21st

Barnsley v Rotherham Utd - April 24th

League One:

Hull City, who are playing in League One for the first time in 12 years, will travel to Gillingham on the opening day.

Darren Moore's Doncaster Rovers will host MK Dons. while Lincoln City take on Oxford City.

Opening day fixtures:

Doncaster Rovers v MK Dons

Gillingham v Hull City

Lincoln City v Oxford Utd

All games will be played on the weekend of September 12th.

Key Fixtures:

Doncaster Rovers v Lincoln City - October 31st

Hull City v Doncaster Rovers - December 1st

Hull City v Lincoln City - December 29th

Lincoln City v Doncaster Rovers - January 30th

Doncaster Rovers v Hull City - February 20th

Lincoln City v Hull City - April 24th

League Two:

Following their first ever promotion from the National League, Harrogate Town will make the 220 mile trip to Southend for their first ever game in the Football League.

Bradford City will start their charge for promotion to League One at home against Colchester Utd

Neil Cox's first game in charge of Scunthorpe United will be at home to Newport City.

Mansfield Town will host Tranmere Rovers

Grimsby Town kick off away to Southend Utd.

Opening day fixtures:

Bradford City v Colchester Utd

Mansfield Town v Tranmere Rovers

Scunthorpe Utd v Newport County

Southend Utd v Harrogate Town

Walsall v Grimsby Town

All games will be played on the weekend of September 12th.

Key Fixture Dates:

Grimsby v Bradford City - October 3rd

Bradford City v Harrogate Town - October 10th

Mansfield Town v Bradford City - October 17th

Grimsby Town v Harrogate - October 20th

Mansfield Town v Harrogate Town - November 24th

Harrogate Town v Scunthorpe Utd - December 1st

Grimsby Town v Mansfield Town - December 12th

Grimsby Town v Scunthorpe Utd - December 19th

Scunthorpe Utd v Mansfield Town - December 26th

Scunthorpe Utd v Bradford City - January 9th

Scunthorpe Utd v Grimsby Town - January 23rd

Harrogate Town v Scunthorpe Utd - February 20th

Harrogate Town v Mansfield Town - February 23rd

Harrogate Town v Grimsby Town - February 27th

Bradford City v Mansfield Town - March 2nd

Mansfield Town v Grimsby Town - March 20th

Bradford City v Grimsby Town - April 10th

Harrogate Town v Bradford City - April 17th

Mansfield Town v Scunthorpe Utd - April 20th