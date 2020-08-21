Clubs in the Championship, League One and Two have found out who they will be playing in the upcoming 2020/21 season after the fixtures were announced today.

It's been a special morning for Harrogate Town as they found out their fixtures for their first ever season in the Football League. They will be away to Southend United on the opening day.

Barnsley stayed in the Championship on the final day of last season Credit: PA

Championship:

Sheffield Wednesday, who start the season on minus 12 points after being found guilty of breaching EFL rules, kick off their season away to Neil Warnock's Cardiff City.

New Huddersfield Town Head Coach Carlos Corberan will host Norwich City, who return to the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League.

After keeping hold of their Championship status on the final day of last season Barnsley will host Luton Town at Oakwell.

Following promotion to the second tier Rotherham United kick off their season away to fellow promoted side Wycombe Wanderers

Opening day fixtures:

  • Cardiff City v Sheffield Wednesday

  • Huddersfield Town v Norwich City

  • Barnsley v Luton Town

  • Wycombe Rovers v Rotherham Utd

All games will be played on the weekend of September 12th.

Key Fixtures:

  • Rotherham Utd v Huddersfield Town - October 3rd

  • Rotherham Utd v Sheffield Wednesday - October 28th

  • Huddersfield Town v Sheffield Wednesday - December 8th

  • Sheffield Wednesday v Barnsley - December 12th

  • Barnsley v Huddersfield Town - December 26th

  • Rotherham Utd v Barnsley - December 29th

  • Sheffield Wednesday v Rotherham Utd - March 3rd

  • Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield Town - March 17th

  • Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday - March 20th

  • Huddersfield Town v Rotherham Utd - April 10th

  • Huddersfield Town v Barnsley - April 21st

  • Barnsley v Rotherham Utd - April 24th

Hull City were relegated from the Championship last season Credit: PA

League One:

Hull City, who are playing in League One for the first time in 12 years, will travel to Gillingham on the opening day.

Darren Moore's Doncaster Rovers will host MK Dons. while Lincoln City take on Oxford City.

Opening day fixtures:

  • Doncaster Rovers v MK Dons

  • Gillingham v Hull City

  • Lincoln City v Oxford Utd

All games will be played on the weekend of September 12th.

Key Fixtures:

  • Doncaster Rovers v Lincoln City - October 31st

  • Hull City v Doncaster Rovers - December 1st

  • Hull City v Lincoln City - December 29th

  • Lincoln City v Doncaster Rovers - January 30th

  • Doncaster Rovers v Hull City - February 20th

  • Lincoln City v Hull City - April 24th

Harrogate Town will play in the Football League for the first time in their history Credit: PA

League Two:

Following their first ever promotion from the National League, Harrogate Town will make the 220 mile trip to Southend for their first ever game in the Football League.

Bradford City will start their charge for promotion to League One at home against Colchester Utd

Neil Cox's first game in charge of Scunthorpe United will be at home to Newport City.

Mansfield Town will host Tranmere Rovers

Grimsby Town kick off away to Southend Utd.

Opening day fixtures:

  • Bradford City v Colchester Utd

  • Mansfield Town v Tranmere Rovers

  • Scunthorpe Utd v Newport County

  • Southend Utd v Harrogate Town

  • Walsall v Grimsby Town

All games will be played on the weekend of September 12th.

Key Fixture Dates:

  • Grimsby v Bradford City - October 3rd

  • Bradford City v Harrogate Town - October 10th

  • Mansfield Town v Bradford City - October 17th

  • Grimsby Town v Harrogate - October 20th

  • Mansfield Town v Harrogate Town - November 24th

  • Harrogate Town v Scunthorpe Utd - December 1st

  • Grimsby Town v Mansfield Town - December 12th

  • Grimsby Town v Scunthorpe Utd - December 19th

  • Scunthorpe Utd v Mansfield Town - December 26th

  • Scunthorpe Utd v Bradford City - January 9th

  • Scunthorpe Utd v Grimsby Town - January 23rd

  • Harrogate Town v Scunthorpe Utd - February 20th

  • Harrogate Town v Mansfield Town - February 23rd

  • Harrogate Town v Grimsby Town - February 27th

  • Bradford City v Mansfield Town - March 2nd

  • Mansfield Town v Grimsby Town - March 20th

  • Bradford City v Grimsby Town - April 10th

  • Harrogate Town v Bradford City - April 17th

  • Mansfield Town v Scunthorpe Utd - April 20th

  • Bradford City v Scunthorpe Utd - May 1st