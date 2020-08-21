Clubs in the Championship, League One and Two have found out who they will be playing in the upcoming 2020/21 season after the fixtures were announced today.
It's been a special morning for Harrogate Town as they found out their fixtures for their first ever season in the Football League. They will be away to Southend United on the opening day.
Championship:
Sheffield Wednesday, who start the season on minus 12 points after being found guilty of breaching EFL rules, kick off their season away to Neil Warnock's Cardiff City.
New Huddersfield Town Head Coach Carlos Corberan will host Norwich City, who return to the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League.
After keeping hold of their Championship status on the final day of last season Barnsley will host Luton Town at Oakwell.
Following promotion to the second tier Rotherham United kick off their season away to fellow promoted side Wycombe Wanderers
Opening day fixtures:
Cardiff City v Sheffield Wednesday
Huddersfield Town v Norwich City
Barnsley v Luton Town
Wycombe Rovers v Rotherham Utd
All games will be played on the weekend of September 12th.
Key Fixtures:
Rotherham Utd v Huddersfield Town - October 3rd
Rotherham Utd v Sheffield Wednesday - October 28th
Huddersfield Town v Sheffield Wednesday - December 8th
Sheffield Wednesday v Barnsley - December 12th
Barnsley v Huddersfield Town - December 26th
Rotherham Utd v Barnsley - December 29th
Sheffield Wednesday v Rotherham Utd - March 3rd
Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield Town - March 17th
Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday - March 20th
Huddersfield Town v Rotherham Utd - April 10th
Huddersfield Town v Barnsley - April 21st
Barnsley v Rotherham Utd - April 24th
League One:
Hull City, who are playing in League One for the first time in 12 years, will travel to Gillingham on the opening day.
Darren Moore's Doncaster Rovers will host MK Dons. while Lincoln City take on Oxford City.
Opening day fixtures:
Doncaster Rovers v MK Dons
Gillingham v Hull City
Lincoln City v Oxford Utd
All games will be played on the weekend of September 12th.
Key Fixtures:
Doncaster Rovers v Lincoln City - October 31st
Hull City v Doncaster Rovers - December 1st
Hull City v Lincoln City - December 29th
Lincoln City v Doncaster Rovers - January 30th
Doncaster Rovers v Hull City - February 20th
Lincoln City v Hull City - April 24th
League Two:
Following their first ever promotion from the National League, Harrogate Town will make the 220 mile trip to Southend for their first ever game in the Football League.
Bradford City will start their charge for promotion to League One at home against Colchester Utd
Neil Cox's first game in charge of Scunthorpe United will be at home to Newport City.
Mansfield Town will host Tranmere Rovers
Grimsby Town kick off away to Southend Utd.
Opening day fixtures:
Bradford City v Colchester Utd
Mansfield Town v Tranmere Rovers
Scunthorpe Utd v Newport County
Southend Utd v Harrogate Town
Walsall v Grimsby Town
All games will be played on the weekend of September 12th.
Key Fixture Dates:
Grimsby v Bradford City - October 3rd
Bradford City v Harrogate Town - October 10th
Mansfield Town v Bradford City - October 17th
Grimsby Town v Harrogate - October 20th
Mansfield Town v Harrogate Town - November 24th
Harrogate Town v Scunthorpe Utd - December 1st
Grimsby Town v Mansfield Town - December 12th
Grimsby Town v Scunthorpe Utd - December 19th
Scunthorpe Utd v Mansfield Town - December 26th
Scunthorpe Utd v Bradford City - January 9th
Scunthorpe Utd v Grimsby Town - January 23rd
Harrogate Town v Scunthorpe Utd - February 20th
Harrogate Town v Mansfield Town - February 23rd
Harrogate Town v Grimsby Town - February 27th
Bradford City v Mansfield Town - March 2nd
Mansfield Town v Grimsby Town - March 20th
Bradford City v Grimsby Town - April 10th
Harrogate Town v Bradford City - April 17th
Mansfield Town v Scunthorpe Utd - April 20th
Bradford City v Scunthorpe Utd - May 1st