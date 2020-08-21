A Hull man who played “sickening” card games with boys has been jailed for 17 years after admitting non-recent child sex offences.

Michael Snow, aged 73, from Hull, was sentenced to 17 years' imprisonment at York Crown Court today (Friday 21 August 2020). He was also made subject to a sexual harm prevention order and he will remain on the sex offenders’ register for the rest of his life.

Snow had previously pleaded guilty to a series of sexual abuse against a boy when the victim was aged between 9 and 12.

Covering a period from 2015 to 2017 and carried out in Hull and while on holiday in Filey, North Yorkshire, the offences were:

three counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity

sexual activity with a child

sexual assault on a child aged under 13

rape of a child under 13

The offences were committed when Snow had instigated strip card games with the victim.

After Snow was charged on 16 January 2020 – the day after the complaint was first made to North Yorkshire Police and investigated by Scarborough CID – a second victim came forward a few days later to report that Snow had sexually abused him in similar circumstances in Hull during 1977.

With support from Humberside Police, Snow was charged with further offences including indecency with a child, indecent assault and attempted buggery to which he also pleaded guilty.

Seeking further support, advice and ways of reporting child abuse:

North Yorkshire Police

Call us on 101 if you have been a victim of abuse. If you are in immediate danger, always dial 999 for an emergency response.

NSPCC Helpline

Anyone concerned about a child can contact the NSPCC Helpline for advice on 0808 800 5000. Adult victims of non-recent sexual abuse can also get in touch for support.

Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC)

Victims who would prefer not to go direct to the police and are not in immediate danger, can contact Bridge House, North Yorkshire’s Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC), on 0330 223 0362, email bridgehouse.sarc@nhs.net or click here.

You can also contact the Supporting Victims Unit directly here or call 01609 643100.