People in parts of West Yorkshire face a fourth week banned from meeting others in their homes or gardens as restrictions are remain in place for at least another week.

Households in Bradford, Calderdale and Kirklees cannot mix indoors, unless they are in a support bubble and restrictions remain in place on numbers meeting outside.

Current restrictions allow people to meet others in groups of up to six individuals, or two households in outdoor public places.

They say this will ''help protect local residents, and allow more time for the changes to have an effect, cutting transmission among households''.

The restrictions on gatherings will be reviewed again next week, with any changes to be announced by Friday 28th August.