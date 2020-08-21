Detectives in Leeds are appealing for information following a stabbing in Harehills yesterday evening.

Police were called at 5.26pm to reports of a male having been stabbed on Harehills Lane at its junction with Strathome Drive.

The male was taken to hospital with stab injuries to his back and hands. None of the injuries were life threatening.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who saw what occurred or who has information about the incident is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101 referencing crime number 13200420235.

Information can also be given online or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.