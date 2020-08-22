Grassroots music venues across the Calendar region have been awarded government cash to help them deal with losses cause by the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the list is Blueberry Hill Studios in Leeds. The venue will receive £25,000 from the Culture Recovery Fund.

The studio's founder, Thomas Quinn, said the money is needed simply to pay mounting bills.

The Corn Exchange Theatre in Stamford is also on the first list which includes 135 venues across the country.

The nine venues set to benefit in our region are: