Fans say they are delighted to be back

Football supporters in the Calendar region have been allowed back into stadiums in the non-league for the first time in five months.

More than 200 spectators watched Gainsborough Trinity's pre-season friendly against Workington AFC at The Northolme on Saturday afternoon.

Fans stood two metres apart, with six members from the same household allowed in a social bubble.

Gainsborough won the game 1-0.