A 74-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision on the M62.

The M62 eastbound is closed between junction 26 and junction 27 following the collision which involved an Audi Q3 and a DAF HGV.

West Yorkshire Police are asking drivers to avoid the closure while officers work at the scene.

The man and the woman who were taken to hospital were in the Audi Q3, the HGV driver was unhurt in the collision.