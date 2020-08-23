A man has died after the roof of a house collapsed in Bradford.

Police say emergency services were called to Knights Fold at 5.06am this morning to reports that the roof of a property had collapsed.

Officers say that a man and woman inside had suffered serious injuries after debris had fallen into a bedroom.

The man, 47, suffered fatal injuries. The 28-year-old woman is in hospital with none life threatening injuries.

Police say a family inside the property next door were unharmed and taken out of the house. They will be rehoused.

Road closures will be in place at the scene throughout the day as structural engineers, police and fire services continue their investigation.