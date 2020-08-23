Missiles were thrown at officers as they tried to break up an illegal rave in Huddersfield on Saturday night.

West Yorkshire Police say around 300 people had gathered in Deighton.

Officers, who encountered some hostility upon arrival, managed to turn the music off and disperse the crowd, according to police.

In a statement the force added: No officers were injured and they were met with applause from residents in the area.

It comes as the government announced fines of up to £10,000 for those organising illegal raves in England will come into force ahead of the bank holiday.