A scheme to allow vulnerable victims including children to record their evidence for court cases is to be rolled out following a pilot in Leeds.

Victims under 18 and those with mental disorders, disabilities or impairments will be able to pre-record their evidence, including cross-examination, which can be played during a trial so they can be "spared the trauma" of appearing in court in person, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said.

Following successful trials in Leeds, Liverpool and Kingston-upon-Thames, the technology is already available in 18 courts across the country.

But from today it will be rolled out to all crown courts in London and Kent, as well as some others in the West Midlands, Sussex and Essex.

It is down to judges to rule on whether the process is suitable in individual cases. The evidence is recorded in front of the judge, prosecution and defence lawyers as well as the defendant.

Recordings take place as soon after the offence as possible to help victims remember what happened.

Victims' commissioner Dame Vera Baird welcomed the move, saying it has the potential to "transform" experiences of the criminal justice system for many.

She added: "I have long been concerned that children who complained of victimisation should not spend a long part of their childhood beset with the worry of ultimately giving an account of what happened.

"If they can give their evidence at an early stage, they will then be free to get on with their lives."