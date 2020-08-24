Four men have been sentenced for their part in a fatal brawl following a football match in South Yorkshire.

Danny Dix, 38, was critically injured in a fight between a group of men in Rotherham after the fixture between Sheffield United and Rotherham on March 9, 2019.

He died in hospital a week later.

In March of this year, three men were jailed for manslaughter.Four others have now been jailed after admitting affray:

Cory Andrews, 26, of Tickhill Road, Maltby – sentenced to 18 months

Sam Anscombe, 29, of Walesby Lane, Ollerton – sentenced to 18 months

Brady Stoner, 24, of Nelson Road, Maltby – sentenced to 18 months 12 months for drugs offences

Josh Simpson, 25, of Everson Close, Maltby – sentenced to 15 months

Det Chief Insp Jude Ashmore, who led the inquiry in to Mr Dix’s death, said: “Again, I would like to offer my sincerest condolences to Mr Dix’s family, who have been incredibly brave and resilient throughout this investigation.