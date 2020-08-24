Two brothers from Huddersfield are thought to have become the youngest people to complete the coast-to-coast walk after taking on the challenge in memory of another sibling who died from a brain tumour.

Otis and Sydney Walder, aged eight and nine respectively, helped to raise thousands of pounds for the children's cancer charity the Candlelighters Trust by finishing the 196-mile trek from St Bees in Cumbria to Robin Hood's Bay in North Yorkshire.

They set themselves the challenge following the death of their brother, 10-year-old Rueben, earlier this year.

They were joined by their dad, Steve, and his partner Liz on the walk. The family threw stones painted with Rueben's name into the water at Robin Hood's Bay to mark the end of the walk.

Liz said: "Both the boys were really emotional when we got there. I think it just hit home a bit the strength and resilience they both had to complete such a big challenge."

Rueben was diagnosed with a brain tumour in May 2019. He had two operations, 30 sessions of radiotherapy and three rounds of chemotherapy.

In a post on the Just Giving website, his family said that he "faced every challenge with such strength, determination and true willpower.

"He was a warrior, a true soldier and over time he built his own inspiration - the best army anyone could ask for who have supported us and still are to this day."

Rueben died a year after his diagnosis.

Here's our report on how the challenge began: