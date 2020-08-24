A man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of a man following an incident at his home in Leeds.

Glenn Smith, 47, suffered fatal injuries at his address in Whingate Avenue, Armley, on Thursday, although it has not yet been confirmed how he died.

John Greechan, 37, of Highthorne Grove, Armley, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court charged with manslaughter.

Jack Horsley, 28, of Heights Close, Armley, and Sean McLeary, aged 27, of Edinburgh Avenue, Armley, have each been charged with a public order offence in relation to the incident.

A 36-year-old man has been released without charge in relation the incident but is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today charged with two unrelated assaults on emergency workers.

Two other men, aged 37 and 25, who were arrested have been released without charge.