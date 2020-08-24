One man died and another suffered injuries in an incident in Harrogate.

North Yorkshire Police were called to Harcourt Drive at around 7.15pm on Sunday.

One man was found dead. The other was taken to hospital.

Police have not given any further details about the incident.

Det Insp Steve Menzies, of the North Yorkshire Police major crime team, said: “I can reassure the residents of Harrogate that this is a tragic and isolated incident and we are not looking for anyone else.

“Our thoughts and sincere condolences go out to the family of the man who sadly lost his life. Further details will be released when possible.”