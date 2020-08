Report by Emma Wilkinson

A stepfather whose cancer operation was cancelled because of Covid-19 - has now been told that he's terminally ill.

Adrian Rogers, from Retford, only had six tumours when the surgery should have gone ahead in March - now there are 20 - and he's been told the consultant can't operate.

He's looking for help in easing his pain while more than 200,000 people have signed a petition calling on the government to put more resources into getting cancer care back on track.