Councillors and MPs in West Yorkshire are calling on officials to adopt a more targeted approach in applying the localised coronavirus lockdown.

Bradford, Calderdale and Kirklees have been under increased restrictions since the end of July following a spike in Covid-19 cases.

However, some MPs feel that enforcing restrictions in the entire geographical area is unfair on people living in remote areas where there are no Covid-19 cases at all.

Ilkley MP Robbie Moore has been pushing for the Ilkley and Craven wards to be excluded from any Bradford-wide restrictions imposed by Bradford Council.

It is believed a meeting will take place on Wednesday where MPs in areas with localised restrictions will be consulted on which areas should be included within the boundaries.

Mr Moore says that although his Keighley and Ilkley constituency falls under the jurisdiction of Bradford Council, it includes a number of towns and villages with no coronavirus cases.

In Calderdale, the council's Conservative group has joined the party's Calder Valley MP in pressurising the authority to adapt a more targeted approach to local lockdowns.

In a letter to Leader of the Council Coun Tim Swift and Chief Executive Robin Tuddenham, councillors say "bold and decisive leadership" is needed over the issue by making "very necessary and urgent changes" over how local restrictions are applied.

They claim the current position is unfair to residents in the Calder Valley, adding a one-size-fits-all approach is not working because the Calder Valley Parliamentary constituency part of the local authority is accounting for only 16 per cent of Calderdale's Covid-19 cases.

Many Calderdale residents are being forced to comply with stringent measures which restrict their daily activities - despite the compelling evidence that the majority of residents live in areas with low transmission rates.

It is argued that with more than two thirds of Calderdale cases within a four square mile area, resources could be targeted to help reduce incidences where Covid-19 cases are highest. They also believe some parts of the Halifax constituency are also being adversely affected even if rates are not high.

The letter has been signed by Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker.

Last week, at a scrutiny board meeting Calderdale's Director of Public Health, Debs Harkins, was asked about a targeted approach to the restrictions.

Ms Harkins said that outbreaks were happening across the borough, with highest numbers in parts of Halifax but also smaller outbreaks elsewhere, for example in Todmorden.

But, she said, data had shown that people who were working in places where there had been an outbreak tended to live in Halifax.