The family of PC Matt Lannie who died in the line of duty while responding to an emergency, have paid an emotional tribute to a 'kind, thoughtful and funny man who can never be replaced,' as they prepare to say their final farewells.

The specialist motorcycle officer with South Yorkshire Police died after being involved in a collision with a car in Ecclesfield, Sheffield on 21st April 2020.

Today as his funeral takes place, his family described Matt as 'a loving son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, colleague and best friend to many.'

They posted their emotional tributes to him on social media.

He loved his family and friends, and always had time for each and every one. He was so thoughtful, kind and funny. It broke our hearts to lose him and we miss him every day. He was such a special person, we hope he’s in a special place, we love him so dearly and he can never be replaced.

PC Lannie's father, James Lannie said he was 'so proud' of everything his son had achieved in his career and in life.

I know we have not always lived in each other’s pockets as we are both well-travelled and have led busy lives. But it was always nice when you were mentioned in conversation as I was extremely proud to say I was your father and you were my son.

The death of the 40-year-old officer has affected all those he worked with who have described him as 'an incredible officer and friend.'

In a statement they said: "Matt, we will remember you in our stories and the laughter we shared. You will always be part of our team and your memory will live on. You will always be known for your larger than life character, your infectious smile and your passion for your job. You wore your uniform with pride."

PC Lannie joined South Yorkshire Police in 2012, working in Sheffield. In 2017, he transferred to the force’s Operational Support Unit and remained part of the OSU until his tragic death.

Chief Constable Stephen Watson QPM has also thanked PC Lannie for his service.

Matt died in the line of duty and dreadful events such as these serve to remind us of the great dangers that police officers confront every day in order to keep us all safe. “Matt’s dedication to protect the public is testament to his courage and professionalism, he was an upstanding constable and to protect us he made the ultimate sacrifice. “We must ensure that Matt’s memory lives on.

PC Lannie’s funeral service, which will be attended by his closest family and friends only due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation, will be held today (25 August) at Grenoside Crematorium.