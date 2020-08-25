The Co-operative Bank is to close five branches in Yorkshire as it reacts to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In total, the bank will cut around 350 jobs from up and down the country across 18 branches and slash middle management and head office roles.

The bank said it has not been immune to the effects of recent months, as low interest rates hit the income of all lenders.

More customers are also choosing to bank online, and making fewer transactions in branches, chief executive Andrew Bester said.

Bosses promised to try to redeploy staff where possible, and will consult with them and the unions.

Rob MacGregor at Unite said that the union is "deeply disappointed" by the decision to cut staff and close branches.

Job losses are always unwelcome, however, given the repeated restructuring exercises that this workforce has been through over the past 10 years the news today will be particularly painful "During these extremely testing economic times, Unite wants all employers to work with the trade union to avoid job losses and protect the livelihoods of our members.

"Unite will continue to press The Co-operative Bank to put strategies in place to secure as many jobs as possible and avoid compulsory redundancies."

The 18 branches will be closed by December 1 this year.

Co-operative Bank said it had chosen the sites after analysing their footfall over the last 12 months.

It will write to affected customers to let them know what alternatives are available.

Unfortunately, we're not immune to the impact of recent events, with the historically low base rate affecting the income of all banks and a period of prolonged economic uncertainty ahead, which means it's important we reduce costs and have the right-sized operating model in place for the future.

The following five branches will close in Yorkshire: