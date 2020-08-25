A flood warning siren has sounded in Calderdale - with residents near Walsden Water urged to take 'immediate action'.

The Environment Agency sounded the alarm as a precaution following heavy rainfall on Tuesday 25th August.

In a statement online they advised residents to ''action any flood plans''.

River levels are expected to peak between 8pm and 9pm, after which they are expected to fall.

The Environment Agency said: "If you are resident in the flood area and have a flood plan, please action it now.

"We are continually monitoring the situation and will provide you with updates as the situation changes.''